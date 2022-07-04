Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.67.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

