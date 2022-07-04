Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 233,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

