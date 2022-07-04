Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

