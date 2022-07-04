Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,401,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

