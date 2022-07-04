Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,827,916.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.