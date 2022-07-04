Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 3.12.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

