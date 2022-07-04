Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $120.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

