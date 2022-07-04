West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.