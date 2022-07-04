West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

