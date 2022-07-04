West Oak Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

