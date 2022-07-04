Whelan Financial Invests $217,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,560.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

