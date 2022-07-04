White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 179,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

