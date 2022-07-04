Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.