Xponance Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $213.89 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

