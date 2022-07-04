Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

