Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

