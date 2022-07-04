Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.27. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

