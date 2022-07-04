Xponance Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

