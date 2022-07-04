Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

