Xponance Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

