Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.33 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

