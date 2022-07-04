Xponance Inc. Sells 8,904 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

