1,083 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.30.

MLM opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.57 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

