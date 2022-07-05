10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
VCXAW stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
