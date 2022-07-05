1,572 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.