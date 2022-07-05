1,696 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 121.7% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 61.7% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

