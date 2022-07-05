17,333 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $480,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 27.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

