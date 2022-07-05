225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of 225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Get Rating) (NYSE:POT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$26.38. 225679 (POT.TO) shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 21,744,563 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.78.

225679 (POT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POT)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

