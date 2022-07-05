2,645 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

