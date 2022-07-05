2,812 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

