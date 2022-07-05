3,571 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

