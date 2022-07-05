3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 84.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

