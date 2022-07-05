4,160 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

