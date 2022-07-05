4,402 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.