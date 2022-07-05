4,810 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 617,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

