5,949 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

