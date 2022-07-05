9,754 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

