AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

