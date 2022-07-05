AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

