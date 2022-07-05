Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $866.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.