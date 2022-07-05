ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

