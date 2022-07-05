Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.