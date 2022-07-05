Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.81

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as high as C$8.98. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a market cap of C$76.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.18 million during the quarter.
About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
