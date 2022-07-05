Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

