AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 803,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 42.00. AddLife AB has a 12-month low of 35.29 and a 12-month high of 42.00.

Separately, SEB Equities cut shares of AddLife AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

