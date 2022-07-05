adidas (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2022 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/28/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/28/2022 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($276.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/14/2022 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($208.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/14/2022 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €193.00 ($201.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($317.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($270.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($312.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €348.00 ($362.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($312.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($276.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

FRA:ADS opened at €167.66 ($174.65) on Tuesday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($209.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €210.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

