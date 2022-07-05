Advisor Resource Council Sells 2,001 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,556.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

