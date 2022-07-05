Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $186.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $27.09.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
