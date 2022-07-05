Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,691.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 128.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

