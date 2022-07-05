AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRS stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

