AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AIRS stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
